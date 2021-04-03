Rodney Owen Heikkila, 71, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at his home with family by his side.
He was born in Chisholm, Minn., on Oct. 17, 1949, to Onnie and Vienna (Karna) Heikkila. Rodney attended Hibbing schools and graduated from Hibbing High in 1968. He attended Hibbing Junior College and St. Cloud State where he received his Bachelor's Degree. Rodney married his wife, Glenna Mapes in 1983, and worked as a metallurgical engineer at Hibbing Taconite where he retired after 30 years. He enjoyed playing golf and traveling with the highlight trip being to Australia in 1999.
Rodney is survived by his wife, Glenna (Mapes) Heikkila and stepdaughter, Jacquelyn St. John, both of Hibbing; sisters: Joan (Clair) Kurschner of Prairie Farm, Wis., Janice (Bill) Sampson of Janesville, Wis., Margaret Kosola of Sante Fe, N.M., Karen (Mike) Gzym of Longmont, Colo., Dianna (Jerry) Gibson of Hibbing, Leone (Terry) Pierce of Kearrney, Mo., Lora Heikkila of Chisholm; and brother, Tom Heikkila of Kelly Lake, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Onnie and Vienna; sister, Dorothy Ylatapa; and brothers: Richard Kosola, Raymond Kosola, Terry Heikkila and infant twin, Roger Heikkila.
Thank you to his Fairview Hospice care team who are a group of special people doing a special job.
Per Rodney's request there will be no services.
Memorials are preferred to Fairview Hospice.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hibbing. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
