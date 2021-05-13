Rodney Gale Pfeffer, 67, formerly of Duluth, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at New Journey Residence of Eveleth where he had been living and battling dementia and other health issues.
He was born on Aug. 30, 1953, to William and Carol Pfeffer in Duluth. He attended Morgan Park High School. He worked as a longshoreman in Duluth and Superior from 1971 to 2015. On May 2, 1992, Rodney married Wendy Gornik in Eveleth, Minn., and they made their home in Gary/New Duluth. Rodney loved the outdoors and loved to hunt and trap along the St. Louis River. He also thoroughly enjoyed rummage sales, estate sales and “finding treasurers.” Rodney made many lifelong friends through his travels. He was determined, proud and never backed away from a lively debate. In 2015, Rodney began to struggle with the challenges of multi infarct dementia and the loss of his memory. Rodney was blessed to find a loving family at the New Journey Residence of Eveleth. He was so appreciative of the care he received. His family would like to recognize and thank the wonderful staff at New Journey Residence for all of their love, compassion and excellent care they provided for Rodney and his family. We all know that Rodney loved you all, and we know that he was at peace and calm “in this beautiful home” as he often called it.
Rodney is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Wendy; his son, Justin Closson; grandsons, Matthew and Liam Closson; siblings: Doug, Jerry, Cindy Lukanen, Scott, Todd, Tammy and Denise (John) Holmes as well as Timmy Voeltz; numerous nieces, nephews, great- nieces and nephews; his uncle, Ron (Karla) Leaf.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Darrel and Dean; sister, Karyn; nephew, Aric; father and mother-in-law, Jack and Winnie Gornik.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the noon service Monday, May 17, at the Mission Creek Church, 521 131st Ave. W. Pastor Rob Skutevik officiating.
A celebration of Rodney’s life will also be scheduled for the end of summer.
Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home.
