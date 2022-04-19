Rodney E. “Nonny” Pikula, 82, of Virginia, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
He was born on September 22, 1939 in Brainerd and had lived in Brooklyn Center for 50 years with his long-time companion Sharon Andreasen.
Rodney attended St. Raphael’s Parish in Crystal, Minn., and worked as an ironworker in construction, and belonged to Local 512 in Minneapolis.
Survivors include two sons, James (Lori) of Eveleth and Brian (Carrie) of Virginia; and step-son Jeffrey John (Candi) Deluca; three grandchildren, Travis, Ashley, and Kristina; and a great-grandson, Otto; siblings: Gerald (Carol) Pikula of Brainerd, Marilyn Turcotte of Brainerd, Marcus Pikula of Brainerd, Francis Pikula of Brainerd, Kevin Pikula of Merrifield; and longtime companion Sharon Andreason of Brooklyn Center and her children: Brenda (Tommy) Thompson; and their family, Gary Andreason and Kevin Andreasen.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia with Deacon Dan Schultz officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
