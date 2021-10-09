Rodney Charles Tuomi, Pastor, Author and Engineer, father, grandfather died Wednesday Oct. 6, 2021, at his home in Hibbing.
“Rod” was born to Raymond and Helen Tuomi of Hibbing on Nov. 16, 1950, in Hibbing Minn. His childhood years were spent with his brother Norm, family members, and lots of neighborhood kids. Lots of time and memories were made at the cabin and family farms. He grew up in Hibbing and graduated from the Hibbing High School in 1969. While attending school he enjoyed playing football, basketball, and track, and various other clubs and organizations, especially speech. He continued his education at the University of Minnesota graduating with three Engineering degrees. In the years to follow he received a Pastoral and Computer Science degree. As an Engineer he worked for General Mills, U.S. Steel, and Eveleth Taconite. Throughout his life he was in the ministry for 30 plus years.
He is survived by his former wife, Patti Tuomi, Hibbing, Minn.; four children, Christy (Chris) Peterson, Hibbing, Michael Tuomi, Hibbing, Serena Tuomi, Hibbing, and Elizabeth Tuomi, Hibbing, and her fiancé Caymen De Jong, Montezuma, Iowa; his three grandkids, RayAnna Peterson, Fargo, N.D., Kaitlyn Peterson, Hibbing, and Logan Peterson, Hibbing.
Rod was preceded in death by his first wife, Donna Mehle; and his parents, Raymond and Helen Tuomi.
Rodney was most known as Pastor Rod, Dad, and Papa. He is most well known for his love of God, his love for his children/grandchildren, his appetite, not very funny jokes, his unique style no one could ever figure out, his dedication for serving our community, and the love he had for the church.
He was a lover of God, a lover of people, and a lover of his family. He would sacrifice it all — time, money, sleep, whatever was necessary— to serve and love others. He radiated Jesus and exemplified servanthood and leadership.
He was into Finnish fashion — tattered flannels, holy socks, and stained jeans.
He loved to sit around the table and share a meal together. Finnish hardtack or a five course dinner, it didn’t matter to him. He was always impressed. After everything he ate it became his new favorite dish until he ate again, then that was his new dish. The only thing he never liked was snails and he made sure you knew it.
The cabin was his favorite place. He called the dock his office and often spent time with the Lord there. He loved planting new trees and fishing with his family. And he never left without washing up in the sauna.
His son, daughters, and grandkids were his pride and joy. He loved to pray for them, support them at their sports games, and spend quality time with them. Whatever that looked like. He would drop anything at a call or text for his children or grandchildren. No matter if it was a Caribou run, a Sportsmans date, trip to the cabin, or because Lizzy locked Rayanna out of her car.
He also had such a deep love for his church and his community. He would stay up night after night serving the people whether that was five hour phone calls or late night prayers.
His humor was one of a kind. One no one else could ever compete with it. He always had a “good” joke up his sleeve that would make the people around him chuckle. Even though they were never funny, he could never quite figure out that we only laughed because we were so confused on how he even came up with them or how it even made sense.
The visitation is scheduled for October 14, from 5-7 p.m. at Dougherty funeral home in Hibbing.
Services will be held at the Hibbing Alliance Church on Oct. 15, with visitation from 3-4 p.m. with services to follow at 4 p.m. The Rev. Kevin Norton will officiate.
