Rodney Arola, 86, of Britt, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth with his family by his side.
Rodney Dale Arola was born April 23, 1934 in Virginia, Minn., to Hans and Ida (Lehto) Arola. He grew up in Virginia, Duluth, and Angora. He attended Idington School and graduated from Alango High School in 1952. On January 21, 1967, he was united in marriage to Mary Elaine Taittonen. The couple resided in Britt. Rodney served with the U.S. Army for 2 years. He was employed at Erie Mining/LTV in Hoyt Lakes for nearly 40 years. He was a drill operator and later a maintenance foreman.
Rodney enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, camping, and wood carving, along with wood burning. He enjoyed the cabin at Namaken Lake and later at Silver Creek, north of Two Harbors. He later began different ways to garden.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Elaine; three sons, Todd (Jennifer), Kenneth (Tracy), and Robert (Rachel); a niece, Kari Arola, of Indio, Calif.; and nephew, Eric Arola, of Portland, Ore.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lee (Deane); and nephew, Tom of California.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on August 22, at the Range Funeral Home.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
