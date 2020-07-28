Roderick Thomas (Rick) Erchul Jr., 56, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, died Friday, July 17, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
He was born in Ely, Minn., on Aug. 30, 1963 to Roderick T. (Sr.) and Joan (Miller) Erchul. He grew up in Mt. Iron, Minn., riding motorcycles, snowmobiles, hunting, fishing, and trapping with his beloved dog, Gypsy.
Rick eventually moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where he was self-employed at Stain-Pro and Paint. He also worked construction and was a good carpenter and talented craftsman; carving bears, birds, and other animals out of wood using a chainsaw. He built log furniture, crafted knives, crossbows, silverware, rings, sculptures and cabinetry. Most of all, he loved riding his motorcycle. His wish was to ride all day, everyday, forever. He will be greatly missed by family and many friends.
He is survived by his two daughters, Rikki and Raquel; three grandsons; his parents, Rod and Joan; sisters, Dawn and Melanie (Steve) Cree; brother, Rory (Jen); nephew, Dakota; nieces, Piper and Payton; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Pam; grandparents, Thomas and Estelle Miller; Joseph and Mary Erchul; uncle Clyde and aunt Susan, and aunt Lucy (Don) Erchul.
The funeral will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Virginia, Minn., at 11 a.m. for family and friends. Fr. Brandon Moravitz will officiate. Due to COVID-19, we are unable to have lunch following the service.
He will be interred in Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be donated to St. Jude's in Rick’s name.
