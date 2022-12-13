Rocky K. Schaefer, 67, died on Dec. 11, 2022, at Winter Haven Hospital, Florida.
He was born to Mary Patricia (Pat) Schaefer and Alfred John Schaefer on July 26, 1955. He was the youngest of 6 siblings. He served in the US Navy from 1972-74. He worked as an electrician and was a proud member of the IBEW 294 union. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, bocce ball, and foosball. He was a very proud grandpa and loved his grandkids dearly. Later in life he found a love for the E-bike. He spent the last several winters in Florida with his siblings, their spouse’s, and good friends where he enjoyed the warm weather and riding his E-bike. He was such a great man and will be missed by many. Rocky was preceded in death by his parents: Mary Patricia Schaefer and Alfred John Schaefer and his siblings: Darlene Johnson (sister) and Bill Schaefer (brother).
He is survived by his children: Shaun Schaefer, Raquel (Thomas) Schmelzer and Taylor Dieken, stepchildren, Stephanie, Brandy, and Tanya Turk, grandchildren: Arielle Schaefer, Beau Schaefer, Sophia Bergan, Bella Schmelzer, Ammon Schmelzer, Bruno Schmelzer, Siblings: Terrance (Cathy) Schaefer, Birdie (Dale) Neuenschwander, Beverly (Dennis) Good.
We want to send a special thank you to all his friends, family and medical staff that were involved in his health care.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.