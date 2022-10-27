Rochelle (Orr) Stark

Rochelle (Orr) Stark, age 82, of Shakopee, passed away peacefully on Oct. 20, 2022, surrounded by her loving husband Paul and her family.

Born in Eagle Bend, Minn., on April 9, 1940, Rochelle soon after moved to Marble, Minn., when her father took a job in an iron ore mine on the Iron Range. As a young child, she was very active and loved to listen to music on the radio. Rochelle enjoyed her classes and friends while attending Coleraine High School and graduated with excellent grades. She then moved to the twin cities area to attend nursing school and work at St. Mary's hospital. During that time, Rochelle met the future love of her life and husband of 57 years, Paul Stark. Rochelle and Paul were married in 1965 and lived in Minneapolis as they started their family. In 1973, Rochelle and Paul took on the next chapter of their life together, moving to Hibbing, MN to open the Stardust Bar. They sold the business in 1999 while living in Pengilly, MN and later moved to Shakopee, MN to be closer to their grandchildren. Rochelle soon took a job at a local Montessori school as a Teacher’s Aid until she retired from work. Rochelle valued relationships and stayed in touch with extended family, classmates, friends, and neighbors all during her life.

Service information

Nov 4
Celebration of Life
Friday, November 4, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
VFW
1201 3rd Ave East
Shakopee, MN 55379
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

