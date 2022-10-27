Rochelle (Orr) Stark, age 82, of Shakopee, passed away peacefully on Oct. 20, 2022, surrounded by her loving husband Paul and her family.
Born in Eagle Bend, Minn., on April 9, 1940, Rochelle soon after moved to Marble, Minn., when her father took a job in an iron ore mine on the Iron Range. As a young child, she was very active and loved to listen to music on the radio. Rochelle enjoyed her classes and friends while attending Coleraine High School and graduated with excellent grades. She then moved to the twin cities area to attend nursing school and work at St. Mary's hospital. During that time, Rochelle met the future love of her life and husband of 57 years, Paul Stark. Rochelle and Paul were married in 1965 and lived in Minneapolis as they started their family. In 1973, Rochelle and Paul took on the next chapter of their life together, moving to Hibbing, MN to open the Stardust Bar. They sold the business in 1999 while living in Pengilly, MN and later moved to Shakopee, MN to be closer to their grandchildren. Rochelle soon took a job at a local Montessori school as a Teacher’s Aid until she retired from work. Rochelle valued relationships and stayed in touch with extended family, classmates, friends, and neighbors all during her life.
In her free time, Rochelle loved to spend time with Paul and her children and grandchildren. Her and Paul loved to go camping in their RV and were avid card players. Rochelle loved to play Smear and Hand and Foot and she recently instituted a weekly Hand and Foot league at her assisted living community. Rochelle loved to watch pro football, especially the Minnesota Vikings and annually went to a Vikings game with the family. Each week, she could be found actively watching the games on Sunday and marking down how she was doing on her “picks” that week.
Rochelle is loved and missed by her husband, Paul Stark; her children, Gary (Bethany) Stark, Cami (Ken) Schulte, Greg (Jamie) Stark; grandchildren: Kyria Stark, Kyleigh Stark, Kynzie Stark, Jaxton Stark, Sadie Stark; and many other loving relatives and friends.
Rochelle was preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Ethel (Workman) Orr; and her sister, Rilla (Orr) Karki.
A celebration of life will be held for Rochelle on Friday, Nov. 4, from 4 – 7 p.m. at the VFW at 1201 3rd Ave E, Shakopee, MN 55379. The family requests everyone dress casually. While not necessary, cards/flowers may be sent to 2173 Onyx Drive, Shakopee MN 55379. Share a message or picture with Rochelle’s family at https://cremationsocietyofmn.com
