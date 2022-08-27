With great sadness, Rochelle Louise Maki, age 61, passed away at her home in Plymouth, Minn., after being in hospice for the past 4 months. She lived with her sister Peggy Maki, niece Sonja Salin, great niece Naya Salin and great nephew Avery Salin. Rochelle grew up at the family homestead in Virginia, Minn. She resided in Virginia up until 2009 when she moved in with her sister Peggy. They moved to Hawaii where they lived for 13 years. She returned to Plymouth in 2014 where she resided until her death August 13, 2022.
She is survived by her sister, Robin Maki-Fox and brother-in-law, Reginald Fox of St. Louis Park, Minn.; and brother, Daniel Maki and sister-in-law, Cindy Maki of Virginia; nephew, Justin Maki; niece, Jacinda Salin (Travis Roy), nephew, Jason Maki; nephew, Joshua Maki (Stephanie Swanson); and many great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Duane Maki, her sister-in-law, Carol Maki (Rambo) her mother, Shirley Maki and father, Archie Maki, niece, Denise Maki; and nephew, Jared Maki.
Rest in Peace, our sweet angel.
Virtual memorial services will be held on September 10 at 1 p.m. and invites can be made by contacting any of the family members.
