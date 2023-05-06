Rocci John DeBreto
Rocci John DeBreto, 73, of Britt, Minn., passed away in his home the week of April 3, 2023.
Rocci was born in Virginia, Minn., on March 9, 1950, to Lawrence and Phyllis (Kreuger) DeBreto. He was a graduate of Virginia High School and, aside from his college years in Bemiji, was a lifelong resident of “da Range.” After college he spent a couple of months touring Europe with his buddies and then went to work for US Steel as a machinist at Minntac. He was a genius at his trade and an excellent mechanic as well. He could machine anything asked of him (and then some) and was able to keep all his old cars and large equipment (grader, cat) running as well as make parts for them as necessary. He wasn’t half bad with woodworking either, having made some of the furniture and novelties around the house.
Rocci was a Ranger through and through and wouldn’t have dreamed of living anywhere else. He loved his little piece of paradise in the woods and tended to the land adding wildlife ponds and roads to make the property more accessible for humans and animals alike. He loved to share the land with family and friends. Deer hunting season won’t be the same without his home fort.
Rocci was loved by many. One of his favorite things to do was to play smear while drinking vino with friends and at family gatherings. He was known for his epic volleyball parties and captivating smile. For most of his life, he was the life of the party.
Rocci loved to play and had many toys, his favorite being his old cars. He had a Lincoln of his same vintage that was his summer ride and he was in the process of having his ‘33 Ford fully restored. He said he never had a new car so he wanted a new old car. His family and friends are hoping it will be finished in time to celebrate his life in August. Never one to give up or be hindered by a disadvantage, he took up snowboarding at 40 and became quite good at it. His can-do attitude was inspiring to many and kept him going through life’s many trials.
Rocci was retired from Minntac where he had worked for 30 years. One of his biggest aspirations after retiring was to collect his pension for as long as he worked. He didn’t quite make it, but put in a good effort. Rocci supported many charities and gave generously to family and friends. He traveled some but was always happy to come back home.
He was a big lover of dogs, especially his soul dog, Brandy. If you would like to honor Rocci, please consider making a donation to your favorite dog charity, your favorite charity in general, or just send up a toast.
Rocci is survived by many loved ones. Immediate family include daughter Gina DeBreto, step daughter Tricia Ojanen and stepson Mark (Katie) Ojanen, brothers Larry (Ilaria) and Tom DeBreto, many nieces and nephews and close friends who are part of the family.
Rocci was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Phyllis, brother Paul and sister-in-law Theresa DeBreto, and all of his ancestors.
Gone too soon, Rocci… You will be missed!
