Robin Matilda Salo
Robin Matilda Salo, 62, of Virginia, Minn., passed away at her home on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Robin was born August 27, 1960, in Virginia, Minn., to Norman and Nanette (Beckman) Leppala. She was the second born child of four. Robin was born to be outside. Growing up in Embarrass led her to love animals, gardening, and decorating her home extensively for every holiday. They call it the “You Can Never Overdecorate” curse! Robin was a go-getter. All summer she could be found tending to her vegetable garden, numerous flower gardens (especially her roses) and watering and feeding her lot of farm animals. The pride of her farm were her horses, Dutchess and Lacey; dogs: Lucky, Rosie, and Bear; and donkey, Gabriel.
The fall would find Robin harvesting her garden and canning fresh salsa, sauces, jellies and veggies for the long Embarrass winter. She also baked homemade bread almost daily. The family loved getting together for holidays to check out the new decorations and to eat fresh garlic bread and Robin’s famous lasagna.
She was also a pool shark. She was a long standing member of the Thursday night pool league. Robin was a regular on the team that made a couple trips to the national tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada.
With her quick wit and humor, it was a natural fit for her to spend 40 years in the food service industry. She worked as a bartender, waitress, and cook. The past 21 years found her working as a para-professional at the Northland Learning Center in Virginia. Miss Robin will be missed by many.
She is survived by her sons, Ryan D. Salo and Neil B. Salo; daughter, Kylie L. Salo; mother, Nanette V. Beckman; sisters, RaeAnn (Gary) Pratt and Jolene (Devin) Davidson; nephews and niece, Eric (Rachel) Pratt, Hale Davidson and Elora Davidson; and the father of her children.
She was preceded in death by her father, Norman L. Leppala; and brother, Randal L. Leppala.
A celebration of life will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, at the Pike Sandy Town Hall, and later at 4 p.m. at Ryders Bar in Virginia. A private interment will be held at the West Pike Cemetery.
Arrangements are made with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com
