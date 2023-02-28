Roberta White and Barbara Trombly

Roberta White and Barbara Trombly

The families of Roberta White and Barbara Trombly will be holding a celebration of life from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Mr. Nick’s Corner Bar in Hibbing. All are invited to attend.

