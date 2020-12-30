Roberta Ruth (Mitchell) Elo, longtime resident of Aurora, passed away peacefully at Carefree Living in Aurora, on Dec. 30, 2020, just days before her 90th birthday.
She was born Jan. 8, 1931, the fourth child of Ruth and Elmer Mitchell in Fraser, Minn. Roberta and Bob, love of her life, were married June 6, 1949, and were married 54 happy years before Bob’s passing.
Roberta had a wonderful work ethic and worked over the years for Bob’s fuel oil business doing the books, and also as owner/operator of the Aurora Coast to Coast store and later worked many years for Colvin’s Lumber before retiring - she enjoyed the people she met every day during her retail career.
Roberta enjoyed spending time with family, baking, reading, camping, dance club, helping Bob at his craft fairs, traveling, including an Alaskan cruise and travels to Scotland, Finland, Thailand and China. Roberta was a faithful member of Aurora United Methodist Church, serving in many positions.
Bob and Roberta spent winters for many years as snowbirds in Gulf Shores, Ala., and Mission, Texas. They made many great friends wherever they went.
Roberta is survived by her loving family: son, Glenn (DeAnne) Elo, Eden Prairie, Minn.; daughter, Barbara (Aaron) Brune, Fort Wayne, Ind.; son, Scott (Wendy) Elo, Aurora, Minn.; seven grandchildren, Rachel (Jayson) Maple, Dora Kurpierz, Jacob (Amanda) Elo, Joshua Brune, Daniel (Kristen) Elo, David (Holly) Brune, Emma Elo; 13 great grandchildren; and her sister, Margaret Jussila, Hoyt Lakes, Minn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; a son, David in infancy; siblings, Norma Hooper, Audrey Peden, and Richard Mitchell; and her parents.
A public visitation will be held from 9 -10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora. Masks are required and social distancing will be followed.
Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora.
In lieu of flowers or other memorials, the family requests a donation be made to your local food shelf.
Condolences may be sent to the family in care of Scott Elo, 305 S 1st St E, Aurora, MN 55705.
