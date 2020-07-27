Roberta Pearl “Nan” Dwyer, born November 7, 1958, went to be with her Lord on July 14, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Nan had a long, distinguished career as an Engineer with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and was an integral part of many large, complex projects in her 39 years there. Nan was also a lifelong member of AAUW, serving on the State Board in the past. Nan loved to read, swim and boat at “the lake”, quilt, and spend time with her friends and family. In her later years, Nan especially loved spending time with her nephew and niece, John and Elizabeth Troskey.
Nan is survived by her mother, Roberta Dwyer of Chisholm, Minn.; her brothers, Donn of Tulare, Calif., and David of Chisholm; and her long-time companion, David Clark of Duluth, Minn.
She is preceded in death by her father, John Jr.; brother, John III; and her sister, Mary.
A service will be held August 2 for family only.
A drive-by visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, August 2, in the Duluth First United Methodist Church parking lot.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.
