Bobbie Jean Schilz, 57, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Sunday, May 16, 2021 at home in Hibbing.
She was born Sept. 18, 1963, to Sigrid and Iona (Iverson) Syverson in Bemidji, Minn. A homemaker by trade, Bobbie loved watching television, cooking and her pet cats throughout her life, Tony was her favorite cat. She also loved yellow, and her favorite flower was the yellow daisy.
Bobbie is survived by her children John Schilz, Lafayette, Minn., and Catherine Schilz, Hutchinson, Minn., 11 brothers, and sisters: Vondra (Ray) Williams, Vernon (Bonnie) Syverson, both of Grand Rapids, Minn., Marlys (Richard) Impila, Wisconsin, Karen Provencher, Hermantown, Minn., Sidney Syverson and Myron Syverson, both of Nashwauk, Rodney (Patty) Syverson, and Wendy Constantini, both of Hibbing, Sally (Pete) Koprevic, Lawrence Lake, Minn., Mona Syverson, Virginia, Minn., and Lucille Mickelson, Chisholm, Minn.; her close friend Jerry Sanders, Hibbing, seven grandcats: Zata, Monkey Puff, Fluff Puff, Copper, Patches, Tail, and Whitesnake, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Darryl Syverson.
Per Bobbie’s request, there will be memorial services held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
