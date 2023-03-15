Roberta Flynn
Roberta Flynn, age 67, of Hibbing passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Fairview Range Medical Center.
Roberta Flynn
Roberta Flynn, age 67, of Hibbing passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Fairview Range Medical Center.
Bobbi was born January 28, 1956, in Grand Rapids, Minn., and attended Hibbing High School. She worked at Bonanza, Range Sports and Zimmy’s. Bobbi married Irvin Hook, and together had three children. Later in life she married Richard Stenglein. Following a car accident, her health began to deteriorate. Eventually, Bobbie was forced to retire due to great pain, which she endured throughout the rest of her life. Despite the pain she endured, she always put others first and had a soft heart for anyone in need.
Bobbi was devoted to God, full of love, eccentric, and had a unique eye for design (She could make any space beautiful and feel like home.) She was a good listener, and had a charisma that drew people to her.
She loved cars (especially corvettes), Sammy’s Special (as often as possible), beautiful clothes and jewelry (She would even wear elaborate jewelry while wearing a sweatsuit.) and designer teddy bears of which she had many.
Bobbi is survived by her mother, Norma (White) Fimrite, children, Erica Sunvul, Chisholm, Minn., Nicole Pastore, Englewood, Colo., Jessica Schaeffer, Hibbing, Minn., siblings, David (Linda) Fimrite, Karen (David) Rock, Patty (Shawn) Vanliew, Sherry (Jeff) Walters, Kristi (Scott) Westrum, Kaylee (Terry) Cline, Grandchildren, Hunter
Sunvul, Jackson Workman, Beau Schaeffer, Billy Highfill, many nieces and nephews, extended relatives, friends and her 56 teddy bears.
She was preceded in death by her father, Norman Fimrite, infant brother, Keith “Kippy” and her biological father, Robert Flynn.
A memorial service will be held at the Hibbing Tourist/Senior Center on Friday, March 17, St. Patrick’s Day. A day where we normally find her decked out in “over the top” St. Patty’s trimmings. A light lunch will be served at 12 and the memorial service will begin at 1 o’clock.
She truly was a beautiful person. For her friends and loved ones, may this obituary ignite fond memories of Bobbi, who is smiling down upon us with love. We are proud to have Bobbi as a friend and will never forget her loving ways. She truly was a best friend.
To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.