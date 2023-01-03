Roberta ‘Berta’ Pauline White

Roberta Pauline White (Trombly), age 70, of Hibbing, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
She was born January 8, 1952, to Robert and Francis (McKieg) Trombly in Hibbing. Roberta was a lifelong resident of Hibbing; she was a graduate of Hibbing High School, class of 1970. Roberta worked as a cook at Tuffy’s Bar and Grill for many years then was the cook at Hillcrest and Heritage Manor before retiring. Roberta enjoyed spending her time with family at the cabin, playing darts, keeping up with her crossword puzzles, taking care of the cemetery, and spending time with her life-long friend Judie Gothard. Roberta was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend.
She is survived by her daughter Michelle (Michael Gothard) Dunham, Hibbing, Minn.; siblings, Terri (Pete) Kokotovich, Brooklyn Park, Minn., Wendy Moe, St. Cloud, Minn., Margaret Simanovich, Minneapolis, Minn.; grandchildren Blakke Vosburg, Hibbing, Bailea Gothard, Hibbing, Alexa Gothard, Duluth, and many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Francis (McKieg) Trombly; brother, Patrick Simanovich; and sister, Barbara Trombly.
Services are pending.
To plant a tree in memory of Roberta White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.