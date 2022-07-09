Roberta Ann ‘Bobbi’ Huss

Bobbi passed away on July 3, 2022, at Casper Mountain Rehabilitation and Care Center. She fought long and hard against the complications of Multiple Sclerosis.
She was born in Hammond, Ind., on Feb. 18, 1958, to Calvin and Ann Edstrom. She lived in many places before moving to Casper, Wyo., in 1981. She married Steven Huss on May 14, 1987, they were married for 35 years.
Bobbi loved to bake. She spent several weeks every year baking goodies for local offices around town. She also enjoyed crocheting, and many will remember her by the scrubbies that she made in many different colors among other crafts.
Bobbi worked many places including Santech, the Natrona County Detention Center, Big Wyoming, and Poison Spider School. She was a lifelong learner and continued to take classes to learn new skills throughout her life. She loved being a grandmother most of all. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy!
Bobbi is survived by her husband, Steven Huss; twin sister, Rebecca (Randy) Constantine; brother, Robert Edstrom; son, Shawn (Stacy) Huss; daughter, Nicole Wilson; and grandchildren: Katarina Huss, Alexandria Huss, Autumn Schell, Conner Wilson, Ann Wilson, and Quinnton Huss; and several nieces and nephews.
Bobbi was preceded in death by her mother, Ann Edstrom; father, Calvin Edstrom Sr.; sister, Ramona Pikula; brothers, Calvin Edstrom Jr. and Roger Edstrom.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for Monday, July 18, 2 at 10 a.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 710 E. Second St., Casper, WY 82601.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wyoming Independent Living, 305 W. 1st St., Casper, WY 82601
Funeral arrangement are with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 710 E. Second St., Casper, WY 82601
