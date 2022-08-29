Robert William Ribich

Robert William Ribich, age 85, of Biwabik, passed away surrounded by loving family on Aug. 25, 2022, at Essentia Health in Virginia.

Bob was born on June 7, 1937, to Luke and Frances (Anzelc) Ribich in Biwabik. Upon graduation from high school, he attended DeVry Institute of Technology in Chicago and returned to work for his dad as a TV serviceman. On Nov. 1, 1958, Bob married the love of his life, Rosemary Sertich, whom he met in Virginia. They were happily married for 63 years. He began his career in mining in 1959 at Erie Mining Company and continued at Eveleth Taconite as an electrician in 1965 before retiring in 1999. Following his retirement, Bob and Rosemary spent time traveling in their motorhome to Lake Havasu, Ariz., and Gulf Shores, Ala. Bob loved hunting and fishing, spending time at his hunting shack, spending quality time with his family, and was an avid Minnesota sports fan. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Biwabik Fire Department, the Elks, and served as a board member of the Biwabik School District and the St. John’s Catholic Church.

