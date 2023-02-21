Robert W. Pulkinen

Robert W. Pulkinen

Robert W. Pulkinen, age 84, former resident of Embarrass and Washington Manor, Virginia, died peacefully from Alzheimer’s, on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 12:20 a.m. at New Journey Memory Care in Eveleth.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Pulkinen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries