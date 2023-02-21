Robert W. Pulkinen
Robert W. Pulkinen, age 84, former resident of Embarrass and Washington Manor, Virginia, died peacefully from Alzheimer’s, on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 12:20 a.m. at New Journey Memory Care in Eveleth.
Robert W. Pulkinen, age 84, former resident of Embarrass and Washington Manor, Virginia, died peacefully from Alzheimer’s, on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 12:20 a.m. at New Journey Memory Care in Eveleth.
Bob was born in Embarrass on May 28, 1938, to William and Fannie (Lukkinen) Pulkinen. He graduated from Embarrass High School in 1956 and entered the U.S. Army in 1956-1959, serving with the 498th Combat Eng. Battalion in Germany. He was united in marriage to Francine Brula on October 3, 1959 in Gilbert, Minn.
Bob worked for Erie Mining Company (L.T.V Steel) as a Millwright Tech, retiring after 36 years, most of them at Dunka River. He was a member of the U.S.W.A. Local 4108, being on the executive board; contract negotiating committee; on the grievance committee; comp committee; and PAC committee. Bob was a past board member of the Embarrass Vermilion Credit Union in Embarrass; past member of the B.W.C.A. Committee in Ely; Waasa Township constable from 1961-1971.
He was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. and past chaplain of Post 1539 Babbitt, past chaplain of V.F.W. Post 1113 Virginia; past chaplain of V.F.W. Post 4456 Gilbert, MN. After retiring from L.T.V., he went on to work at B & S Research in Embarrass.
Bob was dedicated to veterans, helping them in any way he could, day or night, talking to them, and helping them get into VA programs (hearing aids, glasses, etc.). His favorite saying was, “Don’t say da bye-bye, say buy Co-op.”
Survivors include his spouse, Francine; children, James Pulkinen and his significant other Katie Dougherty of Duluth, son, Michael (Jamie) Pulkinen of Wausau, Wis.; grandchildren: Brian (Erin), Eric, Rachel Pulkinen; four step grandchildren; one step great grandson; sister-in-law, Delores Walsh of Badger, Minn.; numerous nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Service will be held Monday, February 27, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Grace & Truth Bible Church in Virginia, with visitation starting an hour prior.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com
