Robert W. Aho Sr.

Robert “Bob” William Aho Sr., 95, longtime resident of Hibbing, passed away on
March 28, 2021 at Eden Prairie Senior Living in the Twin Cities.
He was born June 14, 1925, in Eveleth, Minn., the son of Aaro and Mary Johanna (Lampton) Aho. He graduated from Eveleth High School then was drafted into the United States Navy and worked as an electrician’s assistant on a Destroyer in World War II. Following his military service, he was a Regional Sales Manager for Prudential then started Aho Realty in Hibbing, which he managed for over 40 years. He loved staying in the game and continued to be an FHA and VA appraiser until he was 71 years old.
Bob Sr. loved life and always went full speed ahead. He was an avid golfer and reached the pinnacle of achievement with not only a hole-in-one, but six of them.
He cherished duck and pheasant hunting, fishing, and all outdoor activities with his son. He and Gloria spent many winters down in Hudson, Florida and over 45 years on Lake Pokegama in Grand Rapids, MN playing golf, boating, taking saunas, and having the best times with family and friends. Lots of stories told around the bonfire. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Dorothy (Buddy), and the love of his life, his wife of 67 years, Gloria. He will be deeply missed by his son, Robert (Sharon) Aho Jr., numerous nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and so many wonderful friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Inurnment will follow the service at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
The family prefers that memorials be directed to the Michael J. Fox Foundation with a single, urgent goal to eliminate Parkinson’s disease. Visit www.michaeljfox.org/donate or call 1-800-708-7644.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.