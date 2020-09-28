Robert Todd Dworzynski

Robert Todd “Rob” Dworzynski passed away peacefully at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud, Minn., with his brother, Dave, and Rob’s best friend, Mike, at his bedside.
Rob was born on June, 17, 1971, to Ronald F. and Suzanne K. (Ahlgren) Dworzynski in Livonia, Mich. He moved with his family to Pengilly in 1975 and they lived on Swan Lake.
He graduated from Nashwauk-Keewatin High School in 1989. He attended Hibbing Community College in 1989 and moved to St. Cloud in 1992. He later studied Accountancy at Colorado Technical University Online and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting in 2012 and Masters of Business Administration in 2014. He was employed by AMI Auction and RV Sales as an accountant at the time of his passing.
He was a martial artist for over 25 years. The St. Cloud Arnis de Mano group recently awarded Rob with his honorary Maestro rank. This made 4 black belt level ranks he had achieved, as he also held a 2nd degree black belt in Ryukyu Kempo Karate and an instructor level in Tai Chi. He was also an avid Star Wars fan and he enjoyed collecting comic books for many years.
He is survived by his sister, Christine (Robert) Sciamanda, Rosemount, Minn.; his brother, Dave (Christine) Dworzynski, Hibbing; three nieces, Suzie Sciamanda and Marnie Sciamanda, both from Minneapolis, and Serena Dworzynski, Hibbing; stepmother, Kay Dworzynski, Miami, N.M.; stepbrothers, Tony Noble, Pengilly, Jeff (Robin) Noble, Eveleth; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is also survived by his best friend, Mike (Joanna) Geppert, St. Cloud, and their children as well as his Martial Arts Family in St. Cloud.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sue Brososky in 1990; his father, Ron Dworzynski in 2012; and his grandparents, Joseph and Elizabeth Dworzynski and Frank and Angeline Ahlgren.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
