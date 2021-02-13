Robert Thomas Forrest Sr., 74, of Zim, Minn., passed away in his home on Feb. 9, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Forrest; five children; 18 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren; as well as three sisters; and one brother.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.

