Robert “Terry” Malmstrom, 83 of Buhl, Minn., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Essentia-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
He was born to Dr. John Arnold and Frances (Callahan) Malmstrom on Dec. 10, 1937, in Duluth, Minn. Terry graduated from Virginia High School in 1955, and went on to Bemidji State University, UMD, and the University of Wisconsin where he finished his education with a master’s degree and superintendent’s emphasis in education. Terry then enlisted in the Army National Guard.
Terry married Diane Marie Jurenes on August 23, 1965, in Hibbing, Minn., and they were married for almost 45 years until her passing in 2009. Soon after getting married, Terry started teaching and then became principal within the St. Louis County School System where for over 30 years he worked in Forbes, Cherry, and Cook Schools until retiring in 1996.
Terry enjoyed the outdoors. He loved to spend time at the cabin on Pelican Lake in Orr. While spending most weekends there as a child and then as an adult with his family, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, cutting wood, and his favorite, a Saturday night steak. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports and spending time with his family. Terry will be remembered for his infectious laugh, his weather knowledge, his ability to make friends, his birdwatching/feeding, and of course his storytelling. He was famous for his storytelling…of course he loved reading western books and watching old war movies as well. Terry was a strong man with a stronger faith…he was an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and the Elks Club in Virginia.
Terry is survived by his son, Jason (Heather) Malmstrom; his grandchildren, Taelor and Brennan Malmstrom all of Hermantown; his nephews, John Malmstrom, Richard Malmstrom, and David (Sheila) Malmstrom; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John; and his wife, Diane.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 306 2nd St. S., Virginia, with visitation at 10 a.m. led by the Fr. Brandon Moravitz.
Military Honors will be presented by Virginia Servicemen’s Club Honor Guard.
Inurnment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit the guest book at www.nelsonfuneralcare.net.
