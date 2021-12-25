Robert Springhetti was born on Sept. 7, 1927, in Buhl, Minn., to Peter and Irma (Chini) Springhetti. He graduated from Martin Hughes High School in Buhl in 1945 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving for three years. After being Honorably Discharged from the service at the rank of Petty Officer 2nd Class, he enrolled in Virginia Junior College graduating in 1950. Robert was part of the VJC team that won the State Junior College Basketball tournament and subsequently played in the 1950 National Junior College Basketball Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas. Following his two years at VJC, he enrolled in St. Thomas and graduated in 1952 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. In 1968 he completed his Master’s Degree in Education through the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
On April 11, 1950, he was wed to Christina Louise Fredrickson. They were married for 71 years until her recent passing in August of 2021. Robert and Christine lived in Virginia until 2016 at which time they moved to an Assisted Care Facility in New Brighton, Minn., where they resided until their deaths. They were both lovingly cared for and admired during their time there.
Robert was an educator for his entire career, which included teaching and/or counseling roles at Clover Valley, Cook and Aurora-Hoyt Lakes school districts. Additionally, he was a Minnesota State High School Basketball referee. After retiring in 1989, he became an avid golfer, was a member of the I Cantatori Singers and the Iron Range Trentini Club. He sang with the East Range Choral Society, and participated in local bocce and bowling leagues. Robert also enjoyed gardening, reading and listening to classical music. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and its predecessor Our Lady of Lourdes Church, where he sang in the choir and was a lector. He likewise was active in local politics running for 2nd Ward Alderman in Virginia. As well he was active in state politics, supporting the campaign of James Oberstar. Robert was proud of his service to our country and eagerly participated in the Honor Flight program in 2013.
Robert is survived by his three children, Mary Alice (Springhetti) Slick, Peter Springhetti, and Gina (Springhetti) Rochell; 10 grandchildren: Lisa (Slick) Roberts, Jeremy Slick, Christina Slick, Anna (Slick) Parranto, Aaron Springhetti, Bryan Springhetti, Stefan Springhetti, Lauren Springhetti, Matthew Rochell, and Isaac Rochell; and five great-granddaughters: Mae Roberts, Rosalie Roberts, Emery Slick, and Marigold Slick; and great grandson, Luca Springhetti.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Christine; his parents, Peter and Irma Springhetti; and his sister, Alice (Springhetti) Hyduke.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Brightondale Care Facility as well as the Hospice Team from Health Partners who lovingly cared for Robert for the past five years.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held January 29, 2022, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 306 2nd Street South in Virginia. The time of the service will be announced later.
Interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Buhl, Minn., will take place later in the year.
Memorials are preferred to the Brightondale Senior Care Facility.
