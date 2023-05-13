Robert (Rob) A. Prusak

Robert (Rob) A. Prusak

Robert (Rob) A. Prusak, age 68, of Duluth, Minnesota died on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital after a short illness with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Prusak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries