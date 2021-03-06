Robert (R.C.) Hall Jr., 69, of Mountain Iron, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth from a heart attack and COVID.

Bob was born on March 5, 1951, in Virginia to Doriann (Burchell) and Robert Hall Sr. He graduated in 1969 from Eveleth High School. He went to work at Erie Mining Company and later transferred to U. S. Steel where he worked as a MEO for 46 years. He was very proud of being a 3rd-generation miner.

Bob began helping to organize the Twelfth Step House with Jerry Chinn. He was happy that he could make a difference for people with alcohol problems.

Bob was an avid fisherman, hunter and race car enthusiast. He loved Rock n Roll music and always said he was born in the wrong decade.

He met the love of his life JoAnne Santelli and together they made a new adventure of life. He learned to travel and looked forward to traveling to Florida every year. His life changed and he welcomed new challenges. Bob and JoAnne got involved with antiques. This gave him a purpose in life.

He enjoyed people and travel, and that gave him the opportunity to explore new friendships.

Survivors include his children, Tami (Jason) Clark and Michael Hall, and stepchild Serena Sanders; five precious grandchildren: Amanda, James Clark, Anna, Wilhelmina and Micalena Hall; his significant other, JoAnne Santelli; brothers; numerous cousins and many good friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents.

No services are planned at this time due to the pandemic.

Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

