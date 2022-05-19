Robert Peter ‘Boz’ Boznak

Robert Peter Boznak, 84 (most people called him Bob or Boz), passed away peacefully, early morning on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
He was born in Gary, Indiana on April 3, 1938, to Peter and Mabel Boznak. He learned his trade as a mechanic in his father’s gas station at a young age. He met his bride, Alberta, in catechism class when they were both in high school. They married on August 30, 1958, in East Gary, Indiana; built a home and had four children. He ran his own auto business, then worked in the steel mill until his love for hunting and fishing lead him to Hibbing, Minnesota in 1979. He worked for the Hibbing Public Utilities as a steam heat mechanic until he retired, fishing every chance he had while taking care of home and hearth. He could fix darn near anything! He enjoyed sitting in a deer stand, camping on their property, and watching Alberta pick blueberries. He has shared his journey with many and touched lives in a special way.
He is survived by his children: Brian (Terri) Boznak, Barbara Boznak, Betty Boznak and Beverly Boznak (Jim Kleffman); six grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren .
There will be a private service held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, to honor his faith and love for all. He will be missed and his legacy lives on in all of us!
