Robert “Ozzie” John Kohler, 78, of Mountain Iron died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth.
He was born on Nov. 23, 1942, to Joseph and Lorraine (Deneault) Kohler in Eveleth. Ozzie graduated from the Gilbert High School, Class of 1962. Following high school, he attended Barber School and practiced his trade all over Minnesota. He was united in marriage to Bonnie Smith on Jan. 16, 1970. Ozzie enlisted and served in the US National Guard. He worked at US Steel for a short time before being employed by LTV Steel until the company’s closure. He enjoyed hunting, woodworking, Westerns and mostly spending time with his family. Ozzie was a member of the Hibbing Shifters Car Club and the Sacred Heart and Holy Spirit Catholic Churches of Mountain Iron and Virginia where he served as an usher. Ozzie was a devout Catholic. His faith was very important to him.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Bonnie; son, Craig (Holly) Kohler of Buhl; daughter, Carrie (Jeff) LaMourea of Eveleth; grandchildren: Jamie, Lily, and Anders Kohler, Ariana and Brendan Russell, and Matthew LaMourea; two brothers, Joseph (Kathleen) Kohler and Michael (Marion) Kohler; two sisters: Louann Johnson and MaryAnn (Lyle) Matteson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family Mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert with Fr. Justin Fish celebrating.
Inurnment will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
