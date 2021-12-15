Robert Michael Pluskwik, 93, of Eveleth, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Waterview Woods in Eveleth.
Robert was born Dec. 6, 1928, to Alex and Mary (Jakubic) Pluskwik in Virginia, MN. He grew up and attended school and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1947, Virginia, Minn. Robert was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Army from Dec. 1950 to Sept. 1952. He was injured by mortar fire and the Purple Heart was awarded.
He was united in marriage to Irene Schramke on June 11, 1955, at St. Agnes church in Ashland, Wis. Following their marriage, the couple made their home in Virginia, Minn., having built their own house. Robert was employed by Midland Construction as a lineman, and as a carpenter for Vaughn and Thiel Bryers Construction. In 1963, he joined the Virginia Fire Dept. and retired as the Captain after 25 years of service.
Robert was a member of the VFW, DAV, Military Order of the Purple Heart, the Northern Club, the Polish Alliance and the Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Survivors include three sons: Michael (Donna) of Iron, Minn, Mark, and Alex (Wanda), both of Virginia, Minn.; three daughters: Jane Rossetter of New Brighton, Minn., Judy (Leon) Kruchten of St. Cloud, Minn., and Ann (Eric) Sondrol of Eugene, Ore.; also, twelve grandchildren: Michael Pluskwik of Virginia, Minn., Robert (Lacy) Pluskwik of Virginia, Minn., Joseph (Sarah) Rossetter of Golden Valley, Minn., Steven Rossetter of New Brighton, Minn., Jacob Rossetter of New Brighton, Minn., Ken (Ashley) Kruchdele of Redmond, Wash., David and Dan Kruchten of Mpls. Minn., Carly Pluskwik of Virginia, Minn., Emily (Collin) Blair of Duluth, Minn., Abigale Sondrol in the USAF stationed in the UK, and Matthew Sondrol of Eugene, Ore.; six great grandchildren: Laif, Finn, and Alina Pluskwik of Virginia, Minn., Lincoln and Lumen Pluskwik of Virginia, Minn., Hudson and Oaklynn Blair of Duluth, Minn.; two sisters, Flossie Mike of White Bear Lake, Minn., and Mary Ann Plutt of Prior Lake, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife, Irene; by his parents; one brother, Donald; and three sisters: Albina Vukelich, Dorothea Olson, and Loretta Aubin.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Pluskwik as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.