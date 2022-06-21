Robert Matthew Heski

Bob Heski passed away peacefully on June 20, 2022, in his home in Fayal, with his family by his side. He was 73 years old.
Bob was born on Dec. 30, 1948, in Duluth, Minn., to Martin T. and Delores A. (Swanson) Heski. He graduated from Morgan Park High School in 1966. He also attended UMD, Duluth from 1966–1968. In March of 1970, he joined the Air Force and was stationed at Travis Air Force Base in Northern California, Strategic Air Command 916th from 1970 to 1974. In 1973, he served in Guam, Operation Bullet Shot at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. He was discharged in March of 1974, Rank E5.
Bob worked for U.S. Steel, Duluth Works from 1968 until he joined the Air Force in 1970. He also worked at Fraser Ship Yard and then worked for U.S. Steel Minntac starting in 1978 until he retired in 2011 as a Millwright in the concentrator. Bob, his brother and a friend retraced Custer’s last ride from Ft. Lincoln, N.D., to Garry Owen, Mont., in 1976, an adventure he loved to share with many people. Bob joined the MN National Air Guard in 1989 and had 4 years of active duty and retired with 20 years of service as a Master Sergeant. Bob was also very active in the Boy Scouts and was a Scout Master for 19 ½ years for Troop 116. He was united in marriage to Brenda L. Cone on Feb. 14, 1998, in Maui, Hawaii. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing and antiquing.
Bob is survived by his wife, Brenda; step-children, son, Jesse (Gina) Suihkonen; daughter, Jocelyn (Jeremy) Wright; grandchildren: Heikki, Aili Suihkonen, Astrid, Stella and Emitt Wright; siblings, Tom (Linda) Heski, Sharon (Lanny) Johnson, Nancy (Steve) Scanlon; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial mass will be held on Monday, June 27, at 11 a.m. in Resurrection Catholic Church, Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Justin Fish. Visitation will be one hour before at the church. Burial will take place at 3 p.m. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept 495, Memphis, TN 38101-9801 or to Disabled American Veterans MN, 20 West 12th Street Third Floor, St. Paul, Mn 55155.
