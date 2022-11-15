Robert Matthew Gorshe, 78, of Anoka, Minn., died peacefully at home on November 10, 2022.
He was born February 29, 1944, in Chisholm, Minn., to Matthew and Concetta (Iannarelli) Gorshe and was a 1962 graduate from Chisholm High School then joined the US Navy.
Robert was an air traffic controller then later retired from the US Postal Service. He married Patricia Russell on May 3, 1969, and together had three children. They later divorced but remained close friends. Bob enjoyed life, and especially spending time with his children and grandchildren and special friends Bette and Jerry Frank. He also liked going to the casino, going to car shows with his 1931 Model A, playing a competitive game of wordle, puzzles and watching sports. He was always willing to lend a hand. You could usually find him with a cup of coffee and a bag of candy close by. He was proud of his Italian heritage and enjoyed cooking Italian meals. This man will be truly missed.
He is survived by daughter Kerry (William) Jones of Carlton, Ore.; sons, Matthew (Vera) Gorshe of Milaca, Minn.; Brenden (Emily Bukowski) Gorshe of Zimmerman, Minn.; sisters, Anita Zanardi of St. Cloud, Minn., and Marian (William) Cooper of Chisholm, Minn.; 16 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Concetta Gorshe; and brother, Paul Gorshe.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Gorshe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.