Robert M. ‘Bob Farnsworth

Bob Farnsworth passed away at home on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born Feb. 21, 1937, to Evelyn and Elbridge Farnsworth, in Agawam, Mass.
Bob entered military service in the United States Navy in October of 1954. He was honorably discharged in February of 1958. He married Mary Schweiger on June 20, 1959.
He was a proud member of the IBEW Local 294 for over 50 years, a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, a member of the VFW Post 8831. He played cribbage on Wednesday evenings in Grand Rapids. He loved flying his airplane and was an active member of the Civil Air Patrol in Grand Rapids. He served as secretary to the EAA in Grand Rapids for several years.
Bob is survived by his wife, Mary; three children, Debra Smith, Theresa (Johnny) Cautard and Robert (Susan) Farnsworth; grandchildren: Elizabeth, A.J., Paul, Erin, Jacob, Stephanie and Nate; and great-grandchild, Malachai.
A special thank you to all of the people at Fairview Hospice for the great care and assistance that they provided the family.
Services will be announced at a later date.
