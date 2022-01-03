Robert Louis Howard

Robert “Bobby” Louis Howard, age 75, of Hibbing, passed away peacefully at Guardian Angels on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
Bobby was born on Aug. 8, 1946, in Hibbing, Minn., and remained a lifelong resident. He was a devoted member of the Wesley United Methodist Church.
After attending Hibbing Public Schools, Bobby was employed with CWDC for 40 years and retired in 2011. He completed independent skills training at Homes, Inc. in 1986 and, therefore, was able to live in his own apartment which he enjoyed very much. Bobby enjoyed family gatherings and community festivals, camping with his brothers and nephews, and taking long walks in the neighborhood. He had an amazing memory for dates and details of events and will forever be remembered as the family historian.
Bobby is survived by six siblings: Carolyne (Robert) Schmoll of Keewatin, Suzanne (Dennis) Kelley, David Howard, Ronald Howard, all of Hibbing, Debra Moynihan of St. Paul and Jeffrey (Pamela) Howard of Burnsville. He also had numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Daisy (Petrich) Howard; and two brothers, James (Ilene) and Mark.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at the Wesley United Methodist Church, Hibbing.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Wesley United Methodist Church.
Bobby’s family wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to his church and the Hibbing community that supported him through his lifetime.
