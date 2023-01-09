Robert Lindgren passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 6, 2023, at the age of 83.
Robert was born Aug.14, 1939, to Charles & Selma (Saari) Lindgren in Virginia. He attended school in Embarrass living most of his life in Sandy Township.
In 1958 Robert enlisted in the 7th Army where he was stationed in Germany attached to the 46th artillery group providing security over mobile missile launchers. He earned Marksmanship Badge (Carbine), Expert Badge (Rifle) and Good Conduct Medal. Robert was honorably discharged at the rank of PFC E3.
On June 19, 1965, he married Charlotte Lind, and they were been married for 57 years. Through this union, they raised 3 kids—Mary, Allen and Charles.
He enjoyed the outdoors especially hunting, fishing, gardening, and feeding crows & squirrels.
Robert is survived by his devoted wife, Charlotte; daughter, Mary, Hibbing; sons, Allen (Bobbi), Maple Grove and Charles (Lisa), Thief River Falls; granddaughter, Coral, Virginia; brother, Art (Martha); brother-in-law, Dennis (Ann) Lind; sister-in-law, Diane (Paul) Hanson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Selma; parents-in-law, Arnt and Ann Lind; infant brother, John; infant sister, Id;, and sisters, Darlene Pauna, Ann Tario and Margaret Church.
In honor of Robert’s wishes, a private family service will be held.
The Range Funeral Home of Virginia is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Lindgren as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.