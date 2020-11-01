On Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, Robert Lee Mitchell (Bluto), beloved son and brother, passed at the age of 53.
Robert was born on Aug. 16, 1967, in San Diego, Calif., to Glen and Bonnie (Lundgren) Mitchell. He graduated from Virginia High School in 1985 and enlisted in the Army June 13, 1985, serving through March 21, 1989, when he returned to Virginia. He worked as a truck driver for Boyer True Value and Porky’s Supply and on and off with his brother, Michael. Robert finally found a job he was most comfortable with John Meinzer with Cleaning Specialist.
Robert enjoyed reading about military history, battles and wars. He enjoyed collecting swords, daggers, Tiki gods and other war and battle related items. He was an avid music lover and sports of all kinds.
Robert is survived by his parents, Glen and Bonnie Mitchell; uncle, Paul Mitchell; and brother, Michael Mitchell; along with two nieces; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Emil Lundgren and Olivia Puchalla; and grandparents, Valzeda (Zeke) and Dorothy Mitchell.
A celebration of life for Robert will be held April 17, 2021.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
