Robert Lee Mitchell

On October 26, 2020, Robert Lee Mitchell (Bluto), beloved son and brother, passed away at the age of 53.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at Range Funeral Home in Virginia. Pastor Brad Felix will officiate.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Mitchell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
2
1

Tags

Load entries