Robert L. ‘Bob’ Perpich

Robert L. Perpich died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his home in Gilbert, Minn., after a brief illness.
Bob was born Sept. 23, 1934, to Jerry and Mary (Biondich) Perpich. He graduated from Gilbert High School in 1952 and began his career with Pickands Mather at the Corsica Mine, Lake Mine and Erie Mining Company, where he worked in the warehouse, eventually working his way into the accounting department. In 1975, he transferred to Hibbing Taconite as the Warehouse Manager. He was promoted to Purchasing Agent there, where he continued his career until his retirement after 42 years in 1996.
Bob was proud of his commitment to his community and served as a Justice of the Peace and was fondly known after that as “The Judge,” and a volunteer firefighter in McKinley. He also served two and a half terms on the Gilbert City Council.
Bob loved his summer home on Lake Vermilion, and spent many happy hours on the lake fishing for walleye. He enjoyed hunting at the shack near Comstock Lake, cooking for many events, fundraisers and family gatherings. Bob also enjoyed curling, reading and the occasional Manhattan.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Alice Carik Perpich; children: Jim (Rosemary) Perpich, Kathy (Tim) Riordan, Barbie (Hank) Schoonover and Rob (Dione) Perpich; his 10 beautiful grandchildren: Philip (Jill) Perpich, Laura Maki, Lissa Maki (Troy Rogers), Patrick (Mara) Riordan, Valerie, Maddie and Andy Schoonover, Joshua, Mahryn, and Karina Perpich; great-grandchildren: Ria, Taylor, Jack, Ryan and Cameran; brothers-in law, Joe, Walter Patrick and Charlie Carik; sister-in-law, Mary Lehnert; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved their “Uncle Bob.”
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jerry, Paul and Tom Perpich; and his sister Margaret Januszewski.
A public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
A private family Mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert with Fr. Michael Garry as celebrant.
Burial will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.
