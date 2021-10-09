Robert Joseph Weir

Robert (Bob) Weir, son of Daniel and Mabel (Scharf) Weir, peacefully passed away on Sept. 24, 2021, with his children at his side. He was celebrated at the VA Hospital of Minneapolis with a Walk of Honor and was laid to rest at Fort Snelling cemetery with military honors.

Bob was a devoted father, grandfather and friend to many who always gave of his time to help others; Volunteering at Fairview Hospital Wyoming, driving residents of The Waters to appointments and helping friends. He enjoyed being in the stands to watch his grandkids play sports and proudly served in the US Air Force.

He wanted privacy and peacefulness in his final weeks battling lung health complications but it did not diminish his love and appreciation for all his family and friends who were asking about him and sending their love and prayers. We are grateful to all who were a part of our dad’s life and his eternal memory.

We love you!

Kristi Hendrickson, Erik, Makayla and Dominik

Bob Weir, Heidi Styer-Weir, Hayden and Westen

Mike Weir, Payal Patel and Ronin

Sheila Douglas, Gary and Brandan

Memorials can be sent to Bob Weir at P.O. Box 242, Menomonie, Wisconsin

Private family service and burial.

