Robert John Nevala (Bob), 89, lifelong resident of Embarrass, died April 19, 2021, at Edgewood Vista from brain cancer.
Bob was born to Arthur and Lempi Nevala in Embarrass on Sept. 23,1931, and attended Embarrass High School. On Aug. 31, 1951, Bob and Delores (Dolly) Abelson were married and remained married until her passing Sept. 2, 2015.
Bob was a man of many skills. Give him a problem and he would come up with a solution. After retiring from LTV (Erie mining), Bob and Dolly were able to pursue their love of travel (twice to Finland), RVing, making new friends, and especially dancing and listening to polka music. Throughout his life he enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, logging, fixing things that needed fixing and, of course, sauna. He was proud of his Finnish heritage and definitely had Sisu.
He is survived by his son, Lyle Nevala; son-in law, Ronald Dale; granddaughters, Leslie (Brad) Brunfelt, Tia (Scott) Moyer, Cari Hoffman, Megan Nevala-Plagemann; grandsons, Christopher (Kayla) Nevala-Plagemann and Jonathan Nevala-Plagemann; eleven great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolly; daughter, Linda (Ron) Dale; sons, Steven, Daryl and Bruce; siblings, Howard, Clifford, Florence Oksa, Ervin, Carol Tonnancour, Joan Krogstad and Larry.
Memorial and internment to be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.