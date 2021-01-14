Robert John Mickelson Sr., 82, of Markham, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.
He was born on April 25, 1938, to Edwin and Lillian (Kilpela) Mickelson.
Survivors include his wife, Sue; four children: Shelly (Joe) Cramer of Gilbert, Sherry Beckmann of Ashland, Wis., Robert John Jr. (Steve Adams) Mickelson of Eagan, and Maija (Matt) Lauseng of Biwabik; grandchildren: Nikole (Jay) Anderson, Jakob (Emily) Mount, Samantha Colai, Domonik and Annabelle Cramer, Zachary Beckmann, Alexander and Nicholas Mickelson-Adams, Howard and Austin Lauseng; nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as numerous friends and fishing and hunting buddies.
A gathering of family and friends for Robert will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, at the Colvin Town Hall in Markham. Current COVID mandates including masks and social distancing will be followed.
The Stutterin’ Finn from Markham, Minn., says “FIRE UP!”
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home of Gilbert.
