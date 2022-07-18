Mass of Christian Burial for Robert John Lopp, 69, of rural Gilbert, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 25, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert with Fr. Justin Fish as celebrant. Visitation will be Sunday, July 24, from 2-4 p.m. at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert and continue for one hour prior to the mass at church on Monday. Burial will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.
Robert died Friday, July 15, 2022, at his home in rural Gilbert.
Robert was born July 12, 1953, in Virginia, Minn., to Eugene and Eileen (Noble) Lopp. He attended Gilbert Schools and received his GED. He worked as a butcher at Lopp’s Grocery Store in Gilbert and as a truck driver for US Steel.
On Nov. 4, 1972, he married Iva Jean Salo in Gilbert. The couple renewed their marriage vows at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on their 25th wedding anniversary. Robert worked for Salo Trucking for many years and finally for Mesabi Bituminous where he retired in 2012.
Robert was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. In his earlier years, he enjoyed playing in mixed softball leagues.
Survivors include his wife, Iva; children: Timothy (Jaycie) of Eveleth and Dennis (Marie) of Gilbert; grandchildren: Jade (Mike) Baxter, James Lopp, Rebecca Quirk, Evan Quirk, Kathrine Keast, Taylor Gibson, Michael Keast, Bethany (Jason) Horton and Victoria Lopp; great grandchild: Jaxson; siblings: Kathleen (John) Samargia, Anthony “Cheech” Lopp and Mary (Marion) Skorjanec; several nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Eileen; daughter, Barbara; great grandchildren: Katherine and Jim.
