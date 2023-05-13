Robert John Haapala, 77, of Virginia passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Robert was born on November 28, 1945, in Virginia, Minn., to Niilo and Helen (Kari) Haapala. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1964, and from the University of Minnesota, Duluth. Robert taught English for 34 years, 17 at the Cherry High School and 17 at the Orr High School. He was united in marriage to Donna Siskar on August 16, 1969.
Bob was an avid duck hunter and enjoyed going to Canada on annual hunting trips. He was an avid reader, secretary of the Iron Range Retriever Club, and was very active with the Teacher’s Union. He was active organizing class reunions and lunches for the Class of 1964. Bob enjoyed going to the cabin on Sand Lake in the summer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary Haapala.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Donna; son, Chris; and a sister, Eleanor (Tim) Jensen of Las Vegas, Nev.; cousins: Tom Ojala, Linda Ojala, Annette Ojala, Sandy Tamminen Giltz and Lois Tamminen Long.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church social hall on Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Inurnment will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Virginia.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
