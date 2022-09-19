Robert James Zakrajsek lived to be 85 and died unexpectedly Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in his Escondido, Calif., home.

Robert joins his father and mother as well as his brother and infant daughter where his ashes will be laid to rest at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing, Minn.

