Robert James Larson Jr. passed on Friday, June 25, 2021, surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was the son of Robert Sr. and Betty Jane Larson. He was born on April 5, 1960. He grew up in Hibbing, Minn., the youngest of 3 children.
He was an avid nature enthusiast, craftsman, handyman, you could often find him with an auto trader in his hand. He was very quick witted with an incredible sense of humor. He was also a wonderful cook.
He worked for the Virginia HRA for 8 years, and also was their Union Rep. That’s where he met his truest love, best friend and favorite treasure hunting companion Michelle Dallas. Together they enjoyed gardening, exploring estate and garage sales and collected antiques.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Ashley Dru Larson and her daughters, Aaliyah and Teagan; son, Benjamin James Larson (Jamiee Berens) and their sons Bentley, Jamison and Benson; and his daughter Brittani Elisabeth Larson and her daughter Ryitt; sisters, Cathie (John) Olson, Laural (Tracy) Thornton; many nieces and nephews; and the love of his life Michelle “Shelly” Dallas.
He was preceded in death by his father; mother; and nephew, Eric Olson.
There will be a Celebration of Life from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at 511 11th St. N. in Virginia.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
