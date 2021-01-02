Robert J. Wheelecor died suddenly after heart surgery Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
He was born on Dec. 8, 1936, to Edward and Irma Wheelecor of Chisholm, Minn.
Bob was a retired aeronautics engineer and was employed by Honeywell and worked on many fascinating projects, such as the Apollo and Space Shuttle Programs. Bob was a generous, caring soul who will be missed by his faith community at North Heights Lutheran Church, along with his many friends.
Robert is survived by beloved his wife of 62 years, Betty; sister, Carol (Ed) Broom; daughter, JoAnn (Michael) Tjepkes; sons, Bob (Beverly) and Jim (Amy); granddaughters, Michelle (Bryan), Teresa and Neve; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents; brother, Edward.
A funeral service for Robert will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at North Heights Lutheran Church, 1700 W. Hwy 96 entrance A. The family requests that attendees of the service follow all recommended Covid protocols.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials are preferred.
Livestream of the service will be available at https://northheights.church/watch:live/
Arrangements are with MUELLER-BIES, 651-487-2550. www.muellerbies.com
