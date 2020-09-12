Robert J. Judnick, 87, of Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at his home after a short battle with cancer.
He was born July 13, 1933, to Joseph and Ruby Judnick. Robert graduated from Roosevelt High School and was drafted and served in the U. S. Army. Most of his working career was with the Virginia School District, but previously built many houses with his father and brothers. In addition, he was a self employed carpenter throughout his life. His true passion was hard work and providing for his family.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara (Kislia); his sons, Greg, Robert (Kathy) and Jeffrey (Lynne) Judnick; and daughters, Melody Hejda (Paul) and Patti Lee (Mark); fourteen grandchildren, Matt (Denise), Sam (Aimee), Nick (Jamie), Joe, Wade, Andrew (Ashley), Ally, Louie, Wes (Alyssa) Derek, Dana, Morgan (Nick), Preston and Murray; and seven great-grand-children, Ava, Ashlyn, Ainsley, Blaise, Bella, Kyron and Camden.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Judy, Bill, Chicky, Joe, Dolly and Don.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
