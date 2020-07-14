Robert J. (Bob) Hill passed away on March, 31, 2020 in Maricopa, Ariz.
Bob was born in Eveleth, Minn., on Sept. 12, 1933. He was raised by his maternal grandparents, Andrew and Ida Ekquist, on a farm south of Eveleth. He attended Makinen Grade School and graduated from the Cotton High School in 1952. In 1953, at age 19, Bob was called to serve his country and after technical training at the Redstone Arsenal in Las Cruces, N.M., was assigned to the Nike Guided Missile Program. He served the majority of his two years in the maintenance department at the White Sands Proving Grounds in New Mexico and was honorably discharged on June 7, 1955. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He returned home just in time to attend Helen’s high school graduation on June 9, 1955.
On June 25, 1955, he and his sweetheart, Helen Vlaisavljevich, were united in marriage at the First Lutheran Church in Eveleth.
Surviving are his wife of 64+ years, Helen; son, Michael, Maricopa, Ariz.; daughter, Linda (James) Fortman, Maricopa, Ariz.; grandson James (Kelly) Fortman IV, Surprise, Ariz., great-grandsons: Christopher Fortman, Phoenix, Ariz., James Fortman V, Wasilla, Alaska, brothers Edwin Hill, Eveleth and Kenneth (Charlotte) Carlson, Aurora, Minn., numerous nieces and nephews, friends, neighbors, co-workers.
A Celebration of Bob’s life will be held from 12:30 to 3 p.m. on Monday, July 20, at The Rink Sports Bar & Grill, 301 Hat Trick Ave, Eveleth.
Military honors by Mesaba Range Post 1172, Veterans of Foreign War of Eveleth will be accorded at 1 p.m.
For the safety of those attending, social distancing and wearing masks are recommended. Memorials may be directed to Mesaba Range Post 1172 VFW of Eveleth.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.