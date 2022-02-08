Robert Howard Mann, 91, of Cook, Minn., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Robert was born on Aug. 18, 1930, in Cook, to Floyd and Myrtle (Lindsey) Mann. Robert attended school in Cook. Robert, as many young men in that time, left school in 8th grade to go to work. A few years later, he joined the Navy, honorably serving his country until 1959. He was united in marriage to Elizabeth Jane Geyerman on May 18, 1956. The young couple moved to Mitchell, S.D., to farm. After 4 years, the couple moved to Cook and purchased a resort on lake Vermilion, which they named Mann’s Resort. They ran the resort for 13 years before deciding to sell. After they sold the resort, Robert worked as a logger for Bud Holm Logging and as an independent carpenter. Robert was also a founding member of the Lake Vermilion Sportsman’s Club.
Robert enjoyed tanning and working leather, which he would often craft into wallets. He loved spending time with his wife and they did everything together. They loved to go on winter picnics and enjoyed many other adventures together. He enjoyed building things for her and fixing whatever she needed done. Sadly, Elizabeth passed away on December 15, 2001.
Robert had a fantastic memory and had a lot of knowledge of the history of Cook. He liked to tease and joke with his family and friends. He was a tough “ol coot” who also had a soft side and loved animals. Robert remained strong and independent, living a quiet life at home; the longing of joining his beloved Elizabeth never far from his thoughts. He is now at peace and with her again.
Robert is survived by his daughters, Debbie (Bruce) Maki and Diane (Alan) Brunner; grandchildren, James (Megan Gustafson) Brunner, Kaylee (Casey Mattila) Brunner and Melissa Maki; great-granddaughter, Shaelyn Maki; nephews, Larry (Becky) Barnes and Shane (Rachel) Johnson; and his much-loved dog Rosie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Myrtle; his beloved wife, Elizabeth; his sisters, Donna Barnes and Linda Johnson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Mlaker Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A luncheon will be held at the VFW, Cook immediately following the service.
