Robert Gordon McIntyre

Robert G. McIntyre, 89, of Eveleth died Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Essentia Health-Virginia.
He was born at home in Eveleth on June 24, 1933 to Elsie M. (Weatherwax) and Donald P. McIntyre.
He attended school in Eveleth, graduating with the Class of 1951.
Bob tried out several different jobs as a young man, including milkman, mechanic and miner. He was hired at Eveleth Taconite in 1965 and retired as a shovel operator in 1995.
He enjoyed watching the Twins play, old westerns, crosswords, tinkering and reading. He loved spending time at his cabin on Lake Vermilion, playing Gin Rummy, and his early morning walks. One of his favorite things was going exploring. A car ride down a dirt road pointing out landmarks was a great way for him to spend an afternoon.
He is survived by his children, Cathy (Greg) Moore of Mountain Iron, Paul (Cynthia) McIntyre of Sterling, MA and Jim (Lynn) McIntyre of Eveleth; grandchildren, Jesse McIntyre of Aurora, Claire McIntyre of Sterling, MA and Eric McIntyre of Eveleth; sister, Edith (Tom) Kitto of The Villages, Florida; sister-in-law, Mona McIntyre of Crystal, MN and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Isobel McIntyre, Donald R. McIntyre, June Moe, Kathleen Sandstrom, Laura Maki and Lyle McIntyre.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Cron Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. Pastor Jeanne Madsen will officiate. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am. Burial will be in Eveleth Cemetery.
