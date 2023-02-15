Robert Gordon McIntyre

Robert G. McIntyre, 89, of Eveleth died Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Essentia Health-Virginia.

Service information

Feb 18
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 18, 2023
10:30AM
Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home
502 Adams Avenue
Eveleth, MN 55734
